LONDON, July 5 British new car registrations
rose by 3.5 percent on the year in June, propelled by robust
demand from private buyers and taking sales ahead of
predictions, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
industry body said on Thursday.
The rise was not as strong as May's 23-month record of 7.9
percent but the market was 5 percent ahead of expectations for
the second quarter the SMMT said, pointing to improved consumer
demand.
"Despite domestic and international economic concerns, UK
motorists are responding positively to new products and the
latest fuel-efficient technology. The industry has performed
better than expected in the first half of the year," said Paul
Everitt, SMMT Chief Executive.