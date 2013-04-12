LONDON, April 9 Britain's housing market appears to
be picking up due to help from a Bank of England lending scheme,
with house sales at their highest level in three years and
prices broadly stable, a monthly survey showed on Tuesday.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said that its
seasonally adjusted house price balance for March rose to -1
from -7 in February - implying that roughly equal numbers of its
members reported price falls and price rises over the preceding
three months.
This reading is the highest since December, and exceeds all
the forecasts from 11 economists polled by Reuters last week,
who on average expected a reading of -5.
RICS said its members helped sell an average of 17.4 homes
each in the first three months of 2013, the highest number since
the first quarter of 2010.
"It seems that government's recent efforts to encourage
banks to offer more affordable mortgages may now be starting to
bear fruit and assist purchasers," RICS said.
In the middle of last year, the government and the Bank of
England launched the Funding for Lending Scheme, which offers
banks and building societies cheap finance if they maintain or
increase net lending to households and businesses.
It has led to easier terms and conditions and lower interest
rates for new mortgages, and last month finance minister George
Osborne announced further incentives for home-buyers in his
annual budget statement.
The RICS survey broadly tallies with those from mortgage
lenders Halifax and Nationwide, which both reported that house
prices in March were around 1 percent higher than a year
earlier.
RICS' members forecast further price rises to come, and the
share reporting higher house prices in the three months ending
in March - 21 percent on a non-seasonally adjusted basis - is
the highest since June 2010.
However, Bank of England mortgage lending data shows that
the number of mortgage approvals remains around half the level
seen before the financial crisis, and prices are also well below
their pre-crisis peak in most of Britain.
Moreover, other surveys show that construction activity
remains weak, and it was a major factor behind Britain's
recession in the first half of 2012.