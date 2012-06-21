LONDON, June 21 The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated. RETAIL SALES VOLUME MAY APR (PREV APR) FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 1.4 -2.4 (-2.3) 1.2 Year-on-year change 2.4 -1.1 (-1.1) 2.0 3mth/3mth 0.5 0.1 (0.2) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.9 -1.1 (-1.0) 0.7 Sales excl. fuel yy 3.0 -0.3 (-0.3) 3.0 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 0.2 1.0 -0.7 Total pred non-food 1.3 3.3 1.7 Non-specialised 0.8 11.3* 4.7 Textile,clothing,foot 3.4** -1.0 -1.5 Household goods 0.7 5.1*** 3.7 Other stores 0.2 1.4 1.6 Non-store/repair 1.5 14.9 5.7 Automotive fuel 6.2 -2.9 -3.4

MAY APR Value pct change from year ago 3.3 0.4 Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 3.3 3.2 Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.9# 1.7

* Largest annual increase in sales at non-specialised stores since Feb 2000

** Largest monthly rise in sales of textile, clothing and footwear since April 2011

*** Largest annual rise in sales of household goods since Jan 2011

# Lowest deflator since Oct 2009