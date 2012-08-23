LONDON Aug 23 British retailers reported an
unexpected drop in sales in August, a survey by business lobby
CBI showed on Thursday, indicating that the Olympics failed to
give shops the much needed boost.
Most British retailers have been struggling because
consumers have been reluctant to spend as rising prices, tax
increases and high unemployment are hurting their spending
power.
The reported sales balance of the CBI's monthly distributive
trades survey fell to -3 compared to economists' forecasts for
an increase to +15.
The expected sales balance for September stood at +6,
indicating that retailers expected higher sales than a year ago.
Official retail sales data for July showed unexpected
growth, and an upward revision to June, suggesting the sector
was on a firmer footing than previously thought.
But the CBI's quarterly survey showed that retailers took
the gloomiest view of their business situation since February
2009, the height of the financial crisis.
"Although this summer's events created a mood of celebration
across the nation, these figures would suggest this positivity
did not extend to the high street," said Judith McKenna, chief
operating officer of Asda and chairwoman of the CBI
panel.
"However, although retailers expect the overall business
situation to worsen in the coming three months, they still
expect sales to rise year-on-year in September," she added.
Department stores and recreational goods retailers were the
hardest hit in August, the CBI said. Retailers of furniture and
carpets as well as shoe and leather shops fared the best.