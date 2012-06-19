LONDON, June 19 The Office for National
Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:
MAY APR
CPI (HICP)
Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.1* 0.6
Yr-on-yr 2.8** 3.0
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
(alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.1 0.6
Yr-on-yr 2.2 2.1
RPI
Mth-on-mth (pct) UNCH 0.7
Yr-on-yr 3.1*** 3.5
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth UNCH 0.7
Yr-on-yr 3.1**** 3.5
NOTE - Consensus forecasts (pct):
mth/mth yr/yr
CPI 0.1 3.0
RPI 0.2 3.3
RPIX 0.2 3.4
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
MAY YR/YR APR YR/YR
Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.3 3.3# -0.1 4.3
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -0.1 4.8## 2.9 5.5
Clothing & footwear -0.1 1.6 0.2 2.1
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels -0.1 6.2 0.9 6.2
Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.6 3.9 -1.2 3.7
Health UNCH 3.3 1.1 3.1
Transport -0.8 1.7 1.2 1.7
Communication 0.8 4.1 0.4 4.2
Recreation & culture -0.4 -0.7 0.4 -0.5
Education UNCH 5.1 UNCH 5.1
Restaurants & hotels 0.4 3.3 1.0 3.3
Misc. goods & services UNCH 2.1 0.1 2.7
All goods -0.3 2.3### 0.3 3.1
All services 0.2 3.3 1.0 2.9
Fuels and lubricants -3.1 0.8#### 2.0 5.3
RPI housing component 0.1 1.7 0.9 1.6
* First negative reading for monthly CPI rate between the months of April and May since records began in 1996
** Lowest annual CPI rate since November 2009
*** Lowest annual RPI rate since December 2009
**** Lowest annual RPIX rate since November 2009
# Lowest annual rate of inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages since June 2010
## Lowest annual rate of inflation for alcoholic beverages and tobacco since August 2010
### Lowest annual rate of inflation for all goods since November 2009
#### Lowest annual rate of inflation for fuels and lubricants since October 2009