LONDON, June 28 Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England's Q2 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.

2012----------2011------------

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months -4.1* +3.8 +1.9 +8.4 +2.9 - next 3 months +0.1 -8.7 +7.6 +6.9 -1.9 Household unsecured - past 3 months +8.1 +4.7 +12.5 +19.9 +1.1 - next 3 months +5.6 -10.4 +7.0 +1.9 +12.2 Corporate - past 3 months -3.2**-2.6 +11.0 +3.9 +4.1 - next 3 months +0.7 -6.4 +8.1 +2.4 +3.4 * Biggest fall in the availability of secured credit to households since Q3 2009 ** Biggest fall in the availability of credit to firms since Q4 2008 - The BoE usually only views increases or decreases in the percentage balance of at least 20 as significant.