LONDON Aug 21 Following are results from the latest survey released on Tuesday by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) of trends in UK manufacturing:

MONTHLY TRENDS ENQUIRY AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR

Total order book -21* -6 -11 -17 -8 -8 Export order book -17** -9 -4 -12 -10 -11 Stocks of finished goods +9*** +14 +16 +13 +14 +17 Output expectations 0 +11 +7 -3 +24 +24 Domestic price expectations +1 -3 +2 +12 +7 +24

CONSENSUS FORECAST: Total order book -8

* Lowest since Dec 2011

** Lowest since Jan 2012

*** Lowest since June 2011

The survey was conducted between July 25 and Aug. 15 and is based on responses from 456 manufacturers.

The balance is the difference between the percentage of manufacturers reporting an increase or above normal and those reporting a decrease or below normal.

Output and domestic price expectations are for the next three months.