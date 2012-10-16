LONDON Oct 16 The Office for National
Statistics released the following consumer price indices on
Tuesday:
SEPT AUG FORECAST
CPI (HICP)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.5 0.4
Yr-on-yr 2.2* 2.5 2.2
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
(alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.3 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.1 2.1
RPI
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.4 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.6 2.9 2.6
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth 0.5 0.4 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.6 2.9 2.6
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
SEPT YR/YR AUG YR/YR
Food & non-alcoholic bevs UNCH 2.0 0.2 2.2
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 1.1 6.1 0.2 5.8
Clothing & footwear 4.7 -0.5 2.8 -0.7
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.1 2.2 0.1 5.6
Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.5 1.7 0.8 2.3
Health 0.2 2.4 UNCH 2.6
Transport -1.3 2.5 1.3 1.7
Communication UNCH 3.4 0.1 4.3
Recreation & culture 0.6 1.2 -0.2 0.6
Education 0.5 3.2 UNCH 5.1
Restaurants & hotels 0.3 3.0 0.1 3.1
Misc. goods & services 0.7 2.3 0.3 1.6
All goods 1.1 1.4 0.6 1.8
All services -0.5 3.2 0.4 3.2
Fuels and lubricants 2.7 2.8 2.6 -0.1
RPI housing component 0.2 2.2 0.2 2.2
* Lowest annual CPI inflation since Nov 2009