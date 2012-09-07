LONDON, Sept 7 British industrial output soared at
the fastest pace in 25 years in July, data showed on Friday,
making up the ground lost due to an extra public holiday in June
and increasing the chances that the country is crawling out of
recession.
Separate data from Office for National Statistics showed
that cost pressures for firms were rising again, providing
reasons for concerns for the Bank of England, which is hoping
that falling inflation eases pressures on consumers.
Manufacturing output jumped 3.2 percent in July on the month
after a drop of 2.9 percent in June, when an extra holiday to
mark Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne hit output, the
Office for National Statistics said.
This was the strongest rise since July 2002 and well above
economists forecasts for a reading of a 2.0 percent increase.
The wider reading of industrial output, which includes
energy production and mining, leapt 2.9 percent in July after a
2.4 percent dip in June, rising at the fastest pace since
February 1987 and at nearly double the expected rate.
Industrial production was unchanged in the three months that
ended in July when compared to the previous three months period,
an improvement to the upwardly revised 0.7 percent drop in the
second quarter. The ONS said that the upward revision had only a
minimal impact on second quarter GDP.
Britain's economy has not fully recovered from the 2008-2009
slump and slipped back into recession late last year as the euro
zone debt crisis hurt export demand and business confidence,
compounding the headwinds from the government's tough austerity
plans aimed at erasing a huge budget deficit.
The economy is likely to show some growth in the third
quarter as output lost due to the holiday is recovered and the
sales of tickets for the London Olympics will be booked.
The ONS estimated ticket sales from the Olympics and
Paralympics would generate about 580 million pounds in revenue,
which added about 0.2 percent to Gross Domestic Product.
Business surveys have indicated a stabilisation of demand
for manufacturing products in August and service firms reported
improved business, though retailers took a hit as Britons'
stayed home to watch the Olympics.
Most economists predict now that gross domestic product will
be lower this year than in 2011, and many see only a sluggish
recovery next year, which keeps the pressure on government and
central bank to boost growth.
The Bank of England stuck to its current programme to buy 50
billion pounds worth of government bonds with newly created
money after its policy meeting on Thursday, and most observers
expect more stimulus later this year.
The government has launched a number of measures to get
credit flowing and boost infrastructure and house building, but
finance minister George Osborne has so far ruled out any easing
of his plan to erase the deficit.
A rise in construction orders in the second quarter by 0.2
percent also published on Friday increased the chances that the
construction sector, which has been the main drag on the economy
in the first half of 2012, may be stabilising.
Annual factory gate inflation ticked up to 2.2 percent in
August, and rising oil costs drove firms' input costs up 2.0
percent on the month, taking the annual input price inflation to
1.4 percent.
Economists had forecast a rise in output price inflation to
1.9 percent and an increase in annual input producer price
inflation to 1.2 percent.
The government and the central bank have been hoping that
falling inflation will ease the pressure on households' budget
and allow consumers to spend more and support the faltering
economy.