LONDON, Sept 7 Britons' satisfaction with the Bank
of England has fallen to its lowest on record, despite a drop in
their expectations for the future rate of inflation, a quarterly
survey from the central bank showed on Friday.
While people are now more confident that inflation will fall
closer to the central bank's target of 2 percent than they were
three months ago, their satisfaction with the BoE has dropped --
possibly reflecting Britain's broader economic malaise.
Britain's economy has recovered much more slowly than most
other major economies since the financial crisis, and late last
year the country re-entered recession.
The BoE has committed to pump some 375 billion pounds of
money into the economy through its asset purchase scheme which
buys up British government bonds, and last month marked the
start of a new scheme to reduce the cost of bank credit.
However, this was not enough to stop net satisfaction with
the bank falling to its lowest since the survey started in 1999.
Thirty-five percent of Britons surveyed said they were satisfied
with the BoE, while 29 percent were dissatisfied, giving a net
balance of +6, down from +11 in May.
The Aug. 9-14 survey period also came shortly after
legislators grilled senior BoE figures about their failure to
spot sooner major bank Barclays' role in the Libor
interest rate-rigging scandal.
There was more comforting news from the survey about
Britons' attitude to the future rate of inflation. Inflation one
year ahead was expected to be 3.2 percent, down from 3.7 percent
-- the lowest expected rate since February 2010. Two years
ahead, the rate was seen at 2.8 percent, and five years ahead at
3.1 percent -- both the lowest readings since May 2010.
British consumer price inflation, which the BoE targets and
the government uses as its main measure, was 2.6 percent in
July. But those surveyed may also have been thinking in terms of
the higher rate of retail price inflation, a longer-running
series sometimes used to index wages and the cost of some goods
and services.
Polling company GfK NOP conducted the survey, and polled
1,929 people aged 16 and over across Britain.