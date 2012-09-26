LONDON, Sept 26 The Confederation of British
Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the
retail sector on Wednesday. Following is a table of results
(percentage balances -- difference between number replying
positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
2012--------------------------------------
Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+6 -3 +11 +42 +21 -6 0
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+5 +17 +25 +19 +5 -3 -8
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+2 -11 +5 +23 +7 -7 -4
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-22 -27 -14 -10 -19 0 -27
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+4* +12 +21 +11 +23 +5 +22
* Lowest for volume of stocks since Sept 2009
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2012--------------------------------------
Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+15 +6 +3 +32 +25 +19 -4
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+8 +14 +20 +25 +13 +6 -4
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-2 -8 -1 +21 +18 +6 -12
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-11 -15 -20 -6 -8 0 -20
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+7 +10 +9 +10 +4 +3 +16
