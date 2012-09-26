LONDON, Sept 26 British retail sales rose modestly
in September and retailers were expecting another improvement in
the coming month, a survey by the Confederation of British
Industry showed on Wednesday.
The CBI distributive trades survey's sales balance rose to
+6 in September from -3. Analysts had forecast a rise to +5.
The expected sales balance for October jumped to +15.
"While the squeeze on family budgets may have eased in the
short-term thanks to the fall in inflation, ongoing economic
fragility, reflecting uncertainty around the international
outlook, could effect household spending later in the year,"
said Judith McKenna, chief operating officer of Asda and
chairwoman of the CBI panel.
The CBI said supermarkets, shoe shops and chemists saw a
strong improvement of sales, while retailers selling
recreational goods as well as hardware and DIY stores continued
to suffer.
British retail sales volumes rose by 0.6 percent in the
three months to August, according to Office for National
Statistics data published last week, and overall demand is
sluggish as wage growth lags behind inflation.