LONDON Nov 15 The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. All figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated.

(Numbers in brackets show originally reported values) RETAIL SALES VOLUME OCT SEPT FORECAST Monthly s/adj change -0.8* 0.5 (0.6) UNCH Year-on-year change 0.6 2.4 (2.5) 1.7 3mth/3mth 0.2 0.9 (1.0) Sales excl. fuel mm -0.7 0.5 (0.6) -0.1 Sales excl. fuel yy 1.1 2.7 (2.9) 2.0 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food -0.6** -0.7 0.1 Total pred non-food -1.0 1.3 0.2 Non-specialised -0.7 8.2 0.3 Textile,clothing,foot -2.3 2.0 1.4 Household goods -0.5 -4.0 -4.0 Other stores -0.4 0.2 2.0 Non-store 1.3 12.1 -1.4 Automotive fuel -1.7 -3.4 1.3

OCT SEPT Value pct change from year ago 1.6 3.1 (3.2) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 2.5 2.7 (2.8) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 0.9 0.7 (0.7)

* Steepest monthly fall in retail sales volumes since April

** Steepest monthly fall in sales of food since Nov 2011