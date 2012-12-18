LONDON Dec 18 The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:
NOV OCT FORECAST
CPI (HICP)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.2 0.5 0.2
Yr-on-yr 2.7* 2.7 2.6
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.1 0.7
Yr-on-yr 2.6** 2.6
RPI
Mth-on-mth (pct) UNCH 0.6 0.2
Yr-on-yr 3.0 3.2 3.2
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth 0.1 0.5 0.2
Yr-on-yr 2.9 3.1 3.1
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
NOV YR/YR OCT YR/YR
Food & non-alcoholic bevs 1.1 3.9 0.5 3.4
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -0.5 5.7 0.4 6.5
Clothing & footwear 0.6 -0.6 1.2 -0.1
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.6 2.0 0.1 1.7
Furniture, hhold equip, main. -0.1 0.6*** -0.6 1.7
Health UNCH 2.5 0.2 2.5
Transport -1.0 2.6 -0.1 3.1
Communication -0.2 3.7 0.2 3.7
Recreation & culture UNCH 1.0 0.4 0.8
Education UNCH 19.7 19.1 19.7
Restaurants & hotels 0.5 3.3 UNCH 2.9
Misc. goods & services 0.4 2.3 UNCH 1.9
All goods 0.3 1.5 0.2 1.5
All services UNCH 4.2# 0.9 4.1
Fuels and lubricants -1.8 1.0 -0.6 2.4
RPI housing component -0.3 2.3 0.4 2.7
* Annual CPI inflation remains at highest since May 2012
** Annual core CPI inflation remains at highest since Jan 2012
*** Lowest annual rate of furniture and household equipment price inflation since March 2008
# Highest all services inflation since Dec 2011