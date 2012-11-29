LONDON Nov 29 The Bank of England released the
following data for M4 money supply on Thursday (previous data in
brackets).
Consumer lending and mortgage approvals data, originally
scheduled to be released at 0930 GMT on Nov. 29, was released by
the BoE late on Wednesday after it had briefly appeared on the
BoE's website earlier that day.
M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
OCT SEPT
M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.2 0.2 (0.2)
yr/yr -3.2* -3.7 (-3.5)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.4 0.4 (0.3)
yr/yr 4.1 4.2 (4.2)
* Smallest annual fall in aggregate M4 since January 2012