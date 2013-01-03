BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics announces recent contract award
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
LONDON Jan 3 Following is a summary of headline figures from the Bank of England's Q4 Credit Conditions Survey. All figures are percentage balances.
2012--------------------------2011
Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 CREDIT AVAILABILITY Household secured - past 3 months +26.2* +21.9 -4.1 +3.8 +1.9 - next 3 months +24.7 +36.1 +0.1 -8.7 +7.6 Household unsecured - past 3 months +6.6 -4.2 +8.1 +4.7 +12.5 - next 3 months +14.6 +6.8 +5.6 -10.4 +7.0 Corporate - past 3 months +29.4** -5.5 -3.2 +2.6 +11.0 - next 3 months +14.9 +2.6 +0.7 -6.4 +8.1 * Biggest rise in past availability of household secured lending since records started in Q2 2007 ** Biggest rise in past availability of corporate lending since records started in Q2 2007 - The Bank of England views readings greater than +20 or lower than -20 as representing significant rises or declines.
June 2 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after a batch of economic data suggested that the economy was picking up speed. Gains are however expected to be kept in check as concerns about an oversupplied commodity market continue to drag down prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,770, a 31.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index