LONDON Jan 15 The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:
DEC NOV FORECAST
CPI (HICP)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.2 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.7 2.7 2.7
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
(alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.2 0.1
Yr-on-yr 2.4 2.6
RPI
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 UNCH 0.5
Yr-on-yr 3.1 3.0 3.0
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth 0.4 0.1 0.5
Yr-on-yr 3.0 2.9 3.0
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
DEC YR/YR NOV YR/YR
Food & non-alcoholic bevs 1.2 3.8 1.1 3.9
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -1.1 6.0 -0.5 5.7
Clothing & footwear -1.5 0.8 0.6 -0.6
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 2.0 3.9 0.6 2.0
Furniture, hhold equip, main. 1.3 0.9 -0.1 0.6
Health 0.1 2.8 UNCH 2.5
Transport 0.7 1.1 -1.0 2.6
Communication -0.1 2.2 -0.2 3.7
Recreation & culture -0.1 0.7 UNCH 1.0
Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7
Restaurants & hotels UNCH 3.2 0.5 3.3
Misc. goods & services UNCH 2.0 0.4 2.3
All goods 0.4 2.0* 0.3 1.5
All services 0.5 3.6 UNCH 4.2
Fuels and lubricants -1.8 -0.2 -1.8 1.0
RPI housing component 0.2 2.5 -0.3 2.3
* Highest annual rate of all goods inflation since May