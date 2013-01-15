LONDON Jan 15 British inflation held at 2.7 percent
for the third month running in December, in line with forecast
as a rise in gas and electricity bills was curbed by falls in
fuel costs.
The Office for National Statistics said utility prices rose
3.9 percent on the year while fuel costs fell by 0.2 percent.
Stubborn inflation, above the Bank of England's 2 percent
target since November 2009, is likely to have been a key
argument against more quantitative easing to support growth at
the bank's monthly policy meeting last week.
High inflation has also put pressure on consumer spending,
which accounts for around two thirds of all expenditure in a
British economy that is still struggling to fend off recession.
The central bank's latest quarterly forecasts, released in
November, showed that inflation would peak in the third quarter
of 2013, falling below the target only a year later.
According to separate data published by the ONS on Tuesday,
annual factory-gate inflation inched up to 2.2 percent in
December from 2.1 percent in November.