LONDON Jan 24 The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Thursday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2013---2012--------------------------------

Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+17 +19 +33 +30 +6 -3 +11

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+18 +27 +23 +11 +5 +17 +25

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+15 +13 +16 +4 +2 -11 +5

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+1* -18 -15 -7 -22 -27 -14

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+5 +9 +27 +15 +4 +12 +21

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2013----------2012---------------------------

Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+13 +10 +25 +27 +15 +6 +3

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+12 +21 +22 +16 +8 +14 +20

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+1 0 +11 0 -2 -8 -1

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-7 -6 -1 -4 -11 -15 -20

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+2 +10 +13 +9 +7 +10 +9

* Highest since January 2011

The survey was conducted between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16 and was based on 65 retailers.