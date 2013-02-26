LONDON Feb 26 Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
2013----------2012-----------------------------
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+8 +17 +19 +33 +30 +6 -3
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+13 +15 +27 +23 +11 +5 +17
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-19 +15 +13 +16 +4 +2 -11
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-20 +1 -18 -15 -7 -22 -27
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+9 +5 +9 +27 +15 +4 +12
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2013-----------------2012-------------------------
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+9 +13 +10 +25 +27 +15 +6
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+11 +11 +21 +22 +16 +8 +14
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-19 +1 0 +11 0 -2 -8
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-5 -7 -6 -1 -4 -11 -15
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+6 +2 +10 +13 +9 +7 +10
QUARTERLY QUESTIONS
2013---2012-------------
Feb Nov Aug May
Imports +8 +16 +5 +14
Selling prices--reported +40 +25 +31 +54
Selling prices--expected +33 +24 +32 +53
Employment--reported -7 +7 -25 +12
Employment--expected -1 +9 -12 +7
Investment intentions -7 -12 -13 -8
Business situation +12 +7 -17 +3
The survey was conducted between Jan. 24 and Feb. 13 and was based on 70 retailers.