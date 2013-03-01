LONDON, March 1 The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Friday
(previous data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
JAN DEC FORECAST
54,719 55,632 (55,785) 56,500
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
JAN DEC FORECAST
Total lending 0.6 1.8 (1.7) n/f
Secured on dwellings 0.1* 0.9 (1.0) 0.75
Consumer credit 0.4 0.9 (0.6) 0.20
- of which credit card 0.1 0.2 (0.2) n/f
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
JAN DEC
M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.9** 0.7 (0.7)
yr/yr -0.8 -1.0 (-1.0)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.9*** UNCH (UNCH)
yr/yr 4.7 5.2 (5.2)
* Smallest rise in mortgage lending since August at 147
million pounds
** Biggest monthly rise in M4 money supply since January 2010
*** Biggest monthly rise in M4 excluding intermediate other
financial companies since July when it also rose by 0.9 percent