LONDON, March 1 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Friday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

JAN DEC FORECAST

54,719 55,632 (55,785) 56,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

JAN DEC FORECAST Total lending 0.6 1.8 (1.7) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.1* 0.9 (1.0) 0.75 Consumer credit 0.4 0.9 (0.6) 0.20 - of which credit card 0.1 0.2 (0.2) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

JAN DEC M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.9** 0.7 (0.7)

yr/yr -0.8 -1.0 (-1.0) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.9*** UNCH (UNCH)

yr/yr 4.7 5.2 (5.2) * Smallest rise in mortgage lending since August at 147 million pounds ** Biggest monthly rise in M4 money supply since January 2010 *** Biggest monthly rise in M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies since July when it also rose by 0.9 percent