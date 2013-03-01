LONDON, March 1 British mortgage approvals for house
purchases suffered a surprise drop in January and mortgage
lending was weak, Bank of England data showed on Friday.
A rise in the flow of credit in recent months, particularly
in home loans, fed hopes that the central bank's flagship
Funding for Lending Scheme is helping home buyers, even if
lending to companies remains sluggish.
However, the latest data showed that mortgage approvals
numbered 54,719 in January, down from 55,632 in December,
falling short of analysts' forecasts for a rise to 56,500.
That is better than the monthly average of around 51,000
seen last year, but still just over half the level typical
before the 2008 financial crisis.
Consumer credit rose by a net 0.4 billion pounds in January
and mortgage lending grew by 147 million pounds, the smallest
increase since August. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a
0.2 billion pound increase in consumer credit and a 0.75 billion
pound rise in mortgage lending.
Last week similar data from the British Bankers' Association
showed a 14 percent plunge in mortgage approvals in January
compared to a year earlier, as well as a drop compared to
December.
The BoE's preferred gauge of money supply, M4 excluding
intermediate other financial corporations, rose 0.9 percent on
the month after no change in December, taking the annual growth
rate to 4.7 percent. The month-on-month rise was the biggest
since July.