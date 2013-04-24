LONDON, April 24 The Confederation of British
Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the
retail sector on Wednesday. Following is a table of results
(percentage balances -- difference between number replying
positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
2013-----------------2012-------------------
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
-1 0 +8 +17 +19 +33 +30 +6
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
-1 +2 +13 +15 +27 +23 +11 +5
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-12 -1 -19 +15 +13 +16 +4 +2
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-27 -20 -20 +1 -18 -15 -7 -22
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+23 +23 +9 +5 +9 +27 +15 +4
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2013------------------------2012-------------
May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
-6 +15 +9 +13 +10 +25 +27 +15
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+5 +6 +11 +11 +21 +22 +16 +8
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-15 +7 -19 +1 0 +11 0 -2
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-11 -1 -5 -7 -6 -1 -4 -11
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+10 +14 +6 +2 +10 +13 +9 +7
The survey was conducted between March 26 and April 10 and
was based on 62 retailers.