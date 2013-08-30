LONDON Aug 30 The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Friday
(previous data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
JULY JUNE FORECAST
60,624* 58,238 (57,667) 59,000
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
JULY JUNE FORECAST
Total lending 1.3 1.4 (1.5) n/f
Secured on dwellings 0.7 1.0 (1.0) 1.1
Consumer credit 0.6 0.4 (0.5) 0.6
- of which credit card 0.2 0.3 (0.3) n/f
LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
JULY JUNE
Total lending 0.5** -1.3 (-1.3)
-of which SMEs -0.9 0.2 (0.2)
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
JULY JUNE
M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.6 0.1 (0.1)
yr/yr 1.8 1.5 (1.5)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.4 (0.3)
yr/yr 4.5 5.0 (5.0)
* Highest number of mortgage approvals for house purchase since
March 2008
** First monthly rise in business lending since January