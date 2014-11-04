LONDON Nov 4 Britain's construction sector
expanded at the weakest rate in five months in October as signs
of a housing market slowdown caused a slowdown in the building
of new homes, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Tuesday.
The Markit/CIPS UK construction PMI fell to 61.4 in October
from 64.2 in September, a steeper decline than the drop to 63.5
forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
The index has now been above the 50 threshold denoting
growth for a year and a half, the longest continuous period
since the global financial crisis in 2007/08.
But all three broad areas of construction activity posted a
smaller rise in output than in September, with house building
falling to its lowest rate of growth in 12 months.
"October's survey provides the first indication that the
chill winds blowing across the UK housing market have started to
weigh on the booming residential building sector," said Tim
Moore, senior economist at Markit.
Bank of England data last week showed that lenders approved
the smallest number of new mortgages in more than a year in
October, and annual house price inflation has eased off a peak
of more than 10 percent reached earlier in the year.
British regulators ordered lenders in April to make more
detailed checks of borrowers' ability to repay mortgages, and in
July the BoE said banks should restrict the amount of mortgages
they issued at high loan-to-value ratios.
Nonetheless, Markit said construction firms thought the
overall outlook was strong, and the slowdown in commercial and
civil engineering work was relatively modest.
"Despite signs that the house building recovery has lost
some intensity, UK construction companies remain highly upbeat
about their overall prospects for growth," said Moore.
Survey respondents cited improving domestic economic
conditions and a rise in investment spending as reasons for
their optimistic outlook.
A similar survey of manufacturers on Monday showed
stronger-than-expected growth, though exports fell and the
overall pace of growth in the sector was slower than in
construction.
Construction makes up about 6 percent of Britain's economy,
and official data showed that output grew by 0.8 percent in the
three months to September, slightly faster than the economy as a
whole.
