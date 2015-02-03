LONDON Feb 3 Growth across British construction
companies rebounded unexpectedly in January after a slow end to
2014, boosted by improving order books and rising confidence, a
business survey showed on Tuesday.
The Markit/CIPS construction purchasing managers' index
(PMI) rose to 59.1 from December's 17-month low of 57.6, topping
all forecasts in a Reuters poll and far above the 50 mark that
signifies growth.
While official data last week showed construction output
shrank at the end of last year at the fastest pace since 2012,
Tuesday's PMI pointed to better months ahead.
Growth strengthened across housing, commercial and civil
engineering as new orders piled in at the fastest rate in three
months. Optimism about the next year increased for the first
time in three months, albeit from only a little from December's
16-month low.
"In short, the peak speed of the construction recovery seems
to be over, but reports of its death have been greatly
exaggerated," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.
Construction, which accounts for just over 6 percent of
Britain's economy, was hit hard by Britain's recession following
the global financial crisis, and the sector's output is still
around 8 percent below its level in early 2008.
With oil prices more than halving over the last six months
to below $50 a barrel, prices paid by construction companies for
raw materials rose at the slowest pace since April 2013.
Construction companies took on staff at the slowest pace
since December 2013, echoing a similar survey of manufacturers
on Monday that also showed jobs growth slowing.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)