BERLIN, June 9 Sentiment in the euro zone
unexpectedly fell in June with investors unimpressed by the
European Central Bank's package of measures to kickstart growth,
the Sentix index survey showed on Monday.
Sentix research group said its index tracking morale among
investors in the euro zone indicated investors were more
pessimistic than a month ago about the economic situation now
and for the next six months.
The index fell for a second consecutive month to 8.5 in June,
its lowest since December 2013.
It skidded from 12.8 in May, confounding a Reuters poll
forecast for a rise to 13.2 and easily undershot the lowest
estimate for 12.4.
The index was based on a survey of investors conducted
between June 5 and June 7. The ECB announced measures to boost
growth on June 5.
Sentix said the decline was surprising because investors
viewed the economy in other parts of the world, especially in
emerging markets, more positively and also in light of the ECB's
action last week.
"Investors obviously do not appreciate this aspect of the
ECB's monetary policy at the moment," said Sentix.
The sub-index on the economic situation plunged to 0.3 from
7.5. Expectations for the outlook fell to 17.0, the lowest
reading since August 2013, from 18.3 in May.
"The decline in expectations is remarkable because last
Thursday the ECB agreed a comprehensive package of measures to
fight the deflationary tendencies in the euro zone," said
Sentix.
The ECB said after a meeting on Thursday that it was cutting
its benchmark interest rate to a record low 0.15 percent and
lowering its deposit rate into negative territory.
In a bid to boost bank lending, ECB chief Mario Draghi also
announced a 400 billion euro scheme and he also fuelled
expectations that the ECB could introduce a broad-based asset
purchase programme.
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday it would
take the ECB until December to assess whether the steps
announced last week had succeeded.
Contrasting with the results for the euro zone overall, the
index tracking Germany, Europe's biggest economy, rose to 28.8
in June, almost touching April's level again after a dip in May.
