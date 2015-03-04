LONDON, March 4 Prices in British shops fell at a
faster pace in February as tough competition drove down clothing
and furniture costs, while food prices fell for a second month
in a row, an industry body said on Wednesday.
The British Retail Consortium said shop prices in February
fell 1.7 percent compared with a 1.3 percent decline in January.
Food prices dropped by 0.4 percent, the pace of decline easing
slightly from 0.5 percent in January.
"Since the start of the year, we have seen some very
competitive pricing across both the food and non-food channels
and this is helping to keep prices low for shoppers," said Mike
Watkins of data company Nielsen, which compiles the survey.
Last month Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he
expected Britain's broader official measure of consumer price
inflation would soon dip into negative territory for the first
time too.
Sharp falls in the price of oil and other commodities have
lowered the wholesale prices paid by retailers, and come as
Britain's major supermarkets are trying to fend off a challenge
from German discounters Aldi and Lidl.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Susan Fenton)