Carney stuck close to previous remarks on monetary policy in
his address to actuaries, much of which focused on the BoE's
plans for further regulating insurers.
Britain's economic outlook was much improved, and a rate
rise was only a matter of time, Carney said.
"The point at which interest rates ... begin to normalise is
getting closer," he said. "In recent months the judgement about
precisely when to raise Bank Rate has become more balanced.
While there is always uncertainty about the future, you can
expect interest rates to begin to increase."
Most economists expect the Bank of England to raise rates
early next year, though a minority see a chance of an increasein
November. Two members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee
voted for a rate rise this month.
Britain's economy looks set to grow by more than 3 percent
this year - faster than any other big, advanced economy - and
unemployment has fallen to its lowest level since 2008.
But inflation of 1.5 percent is well below the BoE's 2
percent target, and wages are growing even more slowly -
something the BoE has cited as a reason to keep rates on hold.
Carney said that when rate rises did come, he expected them
to be gradual, and for rates to peak below pre-crisis levels.
"Headwinds facing the economy are likely to take some time
to die down," he said. "Demand in our major export markets
remains muted. Public balance sheet repair is ongoing. And a
highly indebted private sector is likely to be particularly
sensitive to changes in interest rates."
Even after these problems are past, slow global productivity
growth and requirements for banks to hold more capital could
cause central banks to keep rates comparatively low, he said.
Insurers also needed to guard against the danger that
markets were mispricing risk, and that the prices of some assets
owned by insurers could fall sharply unexpectedly.
Other dangers included Britain's housing market, and low
interest rates driving an influx of external investment into
insurers, prompting the sector to take excessive risks.
"In effect, a 'soft cycle' in financial markets is
reinforcing a 'soft cycle' in insurance - a particularly
problematic combination," Carney said.
