LONDON, March 18 The Bank for International Settlements warned on Wednesday that negative bond yields could have damaging consequences, not only for financial markets but also for the public at large.

The Switzerland-based BIS, known as central bankers' central bank, said the world's financial markets had entered uncharted waters with this year's global interest rate cuts and aggressive moves like the ECB's 1 trillion-euro ($1.06 trillion) bond- buying campaign.

It is almost impossible to tell how investors, governments and the public will behave now that many savings are no longer paying interest, said Claudio Borio, the head of the bank's monetary and economic department.

Around a third of all euro zone government bonds, and a larger proportion in places like Germany, now have negative yields. That means funds and banks are effectively paying to hold them, losing what has been their most reliable income stream.

"If this unprecedented journey continues, technical, economic, legal and even political boundaries may well be tested," Borio said. "The consequences should be watched closely, as the repercussions are bound to be significant, on the financial system and beyond."

Banks may see their finances hit and markets might sell off down the line. And there could be a public backlash if people end up working longer to make up for shortfalls in their pensions. The backlash could be exacerbated if governments need to raise taxes to cover drops in their own revenues.

Another risk the BIS flagged was the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is close to raising interest rates for the first time in almost a decade, ending the kind of policy only just being introduced in the euro zone.

The BIS also said recent low market volatility looked as if it was ending, and a gradual reduction in risk appetite may turn into a sell-off if sentiment soured.

That could be a worry if stock, bond and other asset prices plunge from the record highs that came after years of aggressive central bank stimulus.

"Volatility has been returning to historical averages," Borio said. "But markets cannot remain liquid when the exit door has been narrowing for so long. There should be no illusion about this."

DEFLATION DEBUNKED

In a separate study, BIS economists identified signs of increased fragility in fixed income markets, especially corporate bonds, where the withdrawal of bank dealers was creating liquidity problems.

The study found that dealers were increasingly focusing on markets that require less capital and less willingness to take risk, such as government bonds, to the detriment of corporate bonds, even in key markets like the United States.

BIS reports are closely followed because they reflect issues that come out of the closed-door meetings that the world's top central bankers hold at its headquarters in Basel several times a year.

It has repeatedly flagged the dangers linked to ultra-loose monetary policy in recent reports. This time, it also cast doubt on the argument many central banks are now using to justify rate cuts, namely that deflation could badly damage their economies.

In a study of 38 economies back to 1870, it found deflation had occurred around 18 percent of the time. But only during the Great Depression in the United States during the early 1930s had economic growth dropped significantly. There was also no evidence that deflation exacerbated debt problems.

Instead, it found that asset price crashes, especially in the property market, tended to have the biggest impact.

"Episodes of falling property prices, in particular, are associated with much larger drops in output than goods price deflations," said BIS head of research, Hyun Shin.

"The historical evidence suggests that the Great Depression was the exception rather than the rule." ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Larry King)