Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 23
ZURICH, May 23Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Nestle exec says to launch open innovation platform in june for entrepreneurs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
ZURICH, May 23Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Operational ebit for q1 of 2017 was mnok 205 and ebit per kg was nok 28.60. Corresponding figures for same quarter last year were mnok 153 and nok 25.54