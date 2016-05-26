BRIEF-India's Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts March-qtr profit falls about 87 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 734.3 million rupees
* Tate & lyle ceo sees sucralose sales volume down double digit rate in '17 but offset by lower manufacturing costs
* Tate & lyle ceo sees returns from us ethanol remaining weak in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.