LAGOS, July 14 Nigerian consumer inflation rose to 9.2 percent year-on-year in June, in line with expectations but above the central bank's target upper limit, from 9.0 percent in May, marking the highest rate since February 2013, the national statistics office said.

Food inflation edged higher to 10.0 percent year-on-year in June, up 0.2 percentage points from May, due to disruptions in fuel distribution which impacted on food prices, it said.

A Reuters poll last week forecast June consumer inflation at 9.2 percent. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)