LAGOS, July 14 Nigerian consumer inflation
rose to 9.2 percent year-on-year in June, in line
with expectations but above the central bank's target upper
limit, from 9.0 percent in May, marking the highest rate since
February 2013, the national statistics office said.
Food inflation edged higher to 10.0 percent
year-on-year in June, up 0.2 percentage points from May, due to
disruptions in fuel distribution which impacted on food prices,
it said.
A Reuters poll last week forecast June consumer inflation at
9.2 percent.
