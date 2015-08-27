VIENNA Aug 27 Austrian insurer Uniqa
confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday after pretax profit
in the first half of the year rose by 5.2 percent to 190.8
million euros ($216.6 million) and premiums written jumped by
13.5 percent to 3.55 billion euros.
Its combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the
property and casualty segments -- improved in the first half,
shrinking to 97.1 percent from 98.4 percent a year ago due to
lower losses, the company said in a statement.
Uniqa also confirmed it expected pretax profit for the
full-year to come in between 425 million euros and 450 million
euros.
