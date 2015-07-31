BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit
* Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205
Lloyds banking group cfo says look to return surplus capital above core capital of about 13 percent
* Lloyds banking group cfo says says plan to return capital can 'only help' in terms of share sale
* Lloyds banking group ceo says dividend plan makes bank clearly more attractive ahead of share sale
* Selling 'will not be another ppi'
* Lloyds banking group ceo says proper timeline on ppi compensation would be a 'positive thing'
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 4 Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao on Thursday urged regional economies to keep the momentum alive to open up trade for continued growth in the face of rising protectionism around the world.