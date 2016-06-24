BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
* Jaguar land rover says "we remain committed to all our manufacturing sites and investment decisions" in uk following brexit vote
* Jaguar land rover says "we remain absolutely committed to our customers in the eu"
* Jlr says to work hard w/ all parties to ensure that importance of uk auto industry is understood during talks w/ eu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)