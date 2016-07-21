BRIEF-Great Wall Motor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 Unilever Executive Says Net Revenue Management Initiative Should Cover 50 Pct Of Turnover By Year
* Unilever executive says consumer demand is down in developed markets, likely to deteriorate further due to uncertainty
* Unilever executive says zbb and organizational changes to save at least 1 billion euros by 2018
* Year turnover, little less on eps, at current rates
* Unilever exec says to look at price increases in uk given weak sterling
* Unilever exec saysconsumer demand in brazil has dropped off, says market is worse than people think, and getting worse
* Single-Digit declines in consumer demand in 2nd half
* End, up from 1/3 now
* Based budgeting
* quarter pricing growth helped by less deflation in europe
* Unilever exec sees 2nd half sales growth below that of 1st half, w/ latin america markets worsening, and higher restructuring costs
* Unilever exec saysdollar shave club to add knowledge that can be rolled out into other businesses
* Unilever exec saysspreads businessis showing signs of improvement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25