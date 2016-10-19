BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says there has been some weakening of market environment in mature and developing markets
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says weakness in russia, brazil hurt by volume softness
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says if performance in q4 is same as in q3, company would not make full-year targets
* Reckitt benckiser cfo says higher commodity costs will soon become headwind
* Reckitt benckiser cfo says in general does not see long-lasting issues from price increases taken to offset currency
* Reckitt ceo declines to comment on specific impact of sterling weakness and pricing in uk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.