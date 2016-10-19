Oct 19 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says there has been some weakening of market environment in mature and developing markets

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says weakness in russia, brazil hurt by volume softness

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says if performance in q4 is same as in q3, company would not make full-year targets

* Reckitt benckiser cfo says higher commodity costs will soon become headwind

* Reckitt benckiser cfo says in general does not see long-lasting issues from price increases taken to offset currency

* Reckitt ceo declines to comment on specific impact of sterling weakness and pricing in uk