UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Nestle Sa
* Nestle ceo says uk team seeing at all possible actions to deal w/ currency devaluation
* Nestle ceo says produces over 90 percent of uk products in uk, says kitkat to stay "an enjoyable great break" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.