Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Imperial Brands Plc
* Imperial brands cfo says 2017 earnings growth around 4 percent, versus medium-term target of 4-8 percent
* Imperial brands ceo says tobacco industry consolidation is "not impossible but very difficult"
* Imperial brands ceo says aims to reduce brand portfolio to about 125 brands, down from 184 now
* Imperial brands exec says not planning to launch tobacco heating product but keeping an eye on developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.