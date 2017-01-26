German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Unilever Plc
* Unilever cfo says at current exchange rates, currency would be neutral on turnover in 2017, and have a slight positive effect on eps
* Unilever cfo sees mid single-digit rise in commodity costs in 2017, with a bigger rise in the first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)