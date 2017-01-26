German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Diageo Plc
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term
* Diageo ceo says too early to speculate on where us tax reform is going to go
* Diageo ceo says uk has good trading arrangements with partners today, expects that to continue
* Diageo ceo says no major impact if united states were to revert to wto trade arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)