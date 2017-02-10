BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says issues around korea and scholl will persist in first half of 2017
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says had looked at mead johnson as possible acquisition for some years
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says no discussion around job losses at moment from mead johnson acquisition
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says no plans to sell any enfamil brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
(Updates with final prices, adds Mexico) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 29 Latin American stocks and currencies seesawed on Monday on thin trading volumes, with several major foreign markets closed due to local holidays. Holidays in the United States, China and the United Kingdom kept a lid on liquidity, driving many investors to remain on the sidelines. In Brazil, traders erred on the side of caution ahead of a key central bank decision after market close on Wed