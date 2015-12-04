Dec 4 (Reuters) -

* Iraq Oil Min Sees Fair Price For Oil At $70

* Iraq oil minister: sees oil exports 3.6 million bpd in 2016

* Iraq oil min says no one proposing individual OPEC quotas

* Saudi oil min Naimi: expects an easy meeting

* Iraq oil min sees average Iraqi 2016 output at 4.5 million bpd

* Iraq oilmin says Iran has the right to raise output

* Iran oil min: does not expect OPEC to do anything

* Saudi oil min Naimi: everybody is welcome to go into market

* Saudi oil min Naimi: we are willing to cooperate with anyone who helps balance market

* Iraq oil min says hopes for a deal that would help prices rise in 2016

* Saudi oil min Naimi: we have responsibility to maintain 12.5 million bpd production capacity

* Saudi oil min Naimi: report of Saudi cut proposal is baseless

* Saudi oil min Naimi: demand can absorb iran production increase next year Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By OPEC newsroom)