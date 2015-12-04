GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat, euro down as traders cash in French election bets
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
Dec 4 (Reuters) -
* Iraq Oil Min Sees Fair Price For Oil At $70
* Iraq oil minister: sees oil exports 3.6 million bpd in 2016
* Iraq oil min says no one proposing individual OPEC quotas
* Saudi oil min Naimi: expects an easy meeting
* Iraq oil min sees average Iraqi 2016 output at 4.5 million bpd
* Iraq oilmin says Iran has the right to raise output
* Iran oil min: does not expect OPEC to do anything
* Saudi oil min Naimi: everybody is welcome to go into market
* Saudi oil min Naimi: we are willing to cooperate with anyone who helps balance market
* Iraq oil min says hopes for a deal that would help prices rise in 2016
* Saudi oil min Naimi: we have responsibility to maintain 12.5 million bpd production capacity
* Saudi oil min Naimi: report of Saudi cut proposal is baseless
* Saudi oil min Naimi: demand can absorb iran production increase next year Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By OPEC newsroom)
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
* Kuwait, Russia discuss extending cuts (Recasts throughout, updates lead, changes bullets, changes headline, updates prices to settlement, adds quotes, adds context)