CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares lead broad gains
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index on Monday rose at the open as oil and gas stocks, led by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, spearheaded broad gains across all sectors.
Sept 15 Electricite De France Sa
* Uk government says confirms hinkley point c project following new agreement in principle with edf Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index on Monday rose at the open as oil and gas stocks, led by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, spearheaded broad gains across all sectors.
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Updates prices, para 3)