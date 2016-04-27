April 27 GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive
Andrew Witty told reporters:
* Ceo says expects naming of new ceo towards end of this
year
* Ceo says making more rapid progress on consumer margins
than initially planned
* Ceo says price for ada scid gene therapy will be
significantly less expensive than for other such therapies
* Ceo says expects to grow respiratory business this year,
driven by new products
* Ceo says earliest window for u.s. generic advair
competition q2 2017
* Ceo says sees m&a as tactical opportunity but not central
to strategy
* Ceo says brexit concerns not affecting staff recruitment
* Ceo says u.s. drug pricing pressure won't ease after
election
(Reporting by UK bureau)