* R&D executive says overall survival data from Mystic lung
cancer trial expected in 2018, PFS data seen first half 2017
* CEO says U.S. price pressure won't go away with Trump
presidency
* CEO says hopes any replacement to Obamacare will promote
innovation in medicine
* CEO says confident of resuming enrolment in head and neck
cancer drug trials after pause due to bleeding cases
* CFO says Saudi Arabia healthcare cuts hurt Symbicort in Q3
because company no.1 in respiratory medicine in country
* CEO says expects return to growth in second half of 2017,
no drug patent expiries 2018-24
