BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Outgoing GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty told reporters:
* 2017 outlook "very much" in line with market consensus
* Lot of common ground with Trump on FDA regulatory reform but need to ensure safety
* Accelerated drug approvals would give room for lowering drug prices
* Shame if EMA moves from London because will cause disruption
* Would be wise for UK to get significant mutual recognition with EMA on drug approvals
* New CEO Emma Walmsley likely to update investors on strategy in H2 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: