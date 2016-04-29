China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 Rbs
* Q1 attributable loss 968 million stg (2015 q1: 459 million loss)
* Q1 total income 3.0 billion stg (2015 q1: 3.5 billion)
* Q1 cet1 14.6 percent
* Q1 litigation costs of 31 million stg
* Q1 restructuring costs 238 million stg
* Q1 retail bank profit 570 million stg
* Q1 investment banking unit loss 20 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.