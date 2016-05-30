UPDATE 4-Elliott increases pressure on BHP to ditch petroleum
* BHP expected to meet Elliott at Barcelona conference-source
BERLIN May 30 Three people have been killed in floods in the southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a spokesman for the region's interior ministry said on Monday.
One man who was around 60 years old died in an underground car park, which filled with water too quickly for him to be able to escape, said Carsten Dehner, a spokesman at Baden-Wuerttemberg's interior ministry.
In the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend, a fireman died as he tried to rescue another person, who then also died, Dehner said.
On Saturday, lightning strikes in northern France and southwest Germany left nine people seriously hurt. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)
* BHP expected to meet Elliott at Barcelona conference-source
SHANGHAI, May 16 China stocks reversed earlier losses to end higher for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, as investors were relieved by central bank efforts to boost liquidity in the financial system even as regulators announced fresh curbs on shadow banking.